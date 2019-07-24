Metal scanners, drug kits rollout for 200 schools

The Mpumalanga department of education is planning to install metal detector machines and provide drug test kits to 200 schools in the province.

MEC Bonaire Majuba outlined the plan yesterday during an operation meant to curb crime and violence at schools in the province.

The operation saw police raid Bhekiswayo High School near Hazyview and searched pupils for weapons and drugs.

They found a pupil in possession of a knife but Majuba believes pupils were tipped about the raid, adding that the operation would also be conducted in schools which are deemed troublesome.

Police have discovered gangs operate in some schools, after a pupil was stabbed at a school last week.