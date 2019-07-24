Elundini pupils love their new classrooms
Staff and pupils at Elundini Full Service Primary School in Motherwell have started to feel the impact of having three new classrooms donated to them by the Mark Headbush Foundation, as smiles of foundation phase pupils flooded the classrooms this week.
On July 18, the newly built and equipped classrooms, which were funded by money raised from the 2018 annual Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Charity Golf Day, were handed over to the school, with classes starting this week.
The school in Bikana Street caters for 885 pupils who have learning and physical disabilities.
Principal Ntsiki Bono said before the new classrooms were unveiled the school, which was built in 1990, was so congested that it impaired the pace of learning for the children.
“I, as a principal, felt we needed to find a way of relieving this congested environment by getting additional classrooms,” Bono said.
“I knocked on a number of doors seeking help until I met Mark Headbush and his team at Dumani Primary School here in Motherwell at a function for the handover of classrooms, where they had assisted the school with classrooms.”
After she pleaded with them also to assist her school, Headbush and his team agreed to help.
It took four years to complete the R500,000 project as a number of challenges were experienced.
“We are so delighted, so ecstatic, to see the big, beautiful classrooms on the school premises,” Bono said.
The classrooms were built by Fischer Profile Engineering on a solid concrete foundation that was sponsored by Scribante.
Other major sponsors of the 2018 Annual Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Charity Golf Day were Sanlam, Landis & Gyr, Engen, Vodacom and Sasfin.
The Mark Headbush Foundation was formed in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2005, with the main aim to identify areas of critical development assistance needed in early childhood development.
“The foundation seeks to work in partnerships with other like-minded institutions to protect children from the negative effects of poverty and inequality so that they may become more active members of their communities,” Headbush said.