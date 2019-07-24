Elundini pupils love their new classrooms

Staff and pupils at Elundini Full Service Primary School in Motherwell have started to feel the impact of having three new classrooms donated to them by the Mark Headbush Foundation, as smiles of foundation phase pupils flooded the classrooms this week.

On July 18, the newly built and equipped classrooms, which were funded by money raised from the 2018 annual Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Charity Golf Day, were handed over to the school, with classes starting this week.

The school in Bikana Street caters for 885 pupils who have learning and physical disabilities.

Principal Ntsiki Bono said before the new classrooms were unveiled the school, which was built in 1990, was so congested that it impaired the pace of learning for the children.