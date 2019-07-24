Driver suspended for dumping raw sewage into dam

PREMIUM

The driver of a honey sucker truck that was caught red-handed dumping litres of raw sewage into the Mthatha dam on Friday has been suspended.



This was revealed by Anix Trading, the company that owns the truck. They also told the Daily Dispatch on Tuesday that they had launched their own investigation into the incident, which went viral on social network platforms last week...

