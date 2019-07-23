US Photographer engages SA students in project to honour 25 years of democracy

PREMIUM

A group of Nelson Mandela University students have formed the basis of a photography project by Michigan State University professor Peter Glendinning in honour of the 25th anniversary of South Africa’s democracy.



Glendinning arrived in SA in January to begin the project with interested students from universities in all nine provinces...

