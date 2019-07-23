Pupils offered counselling after pastor says gay people are 'going to hell'

Counselling has been offered to pupils after a pastor invited to speak at a high school in Cape Town allegedly likened members of the LGBTI+ community to paedophiles who were going to hell.

The pastor allegedly told pupils affiliated to the school’s Christian student body that there was “no place in heaven” for gay people, and that youngsters who had sex before marriage were prostitutes.

Details about what was allegedly relayed by the pastor were revealed in an email read out on Cape Talk radio on Tuesday. He also allegedly offended pupils by describing sangomas as “devils and witches”.

Western Cape education department director of communication Bronagh Hammond said the pastor’s comments about the LGBTI+ community and sex had been reported “to the principal as well as our district office".