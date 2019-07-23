News

Paramedic hurt in 'vicious attack' by ambulance worker at accident scene

By NONKULULEKO NJILO - 23 July 2019
A Johannesburg medic was left injured during an alleged attack at a scene of accident.
A private ambulance service, Emer-G-Med, says one of its employees was involved in a "vicious attack" by another ambulance worker.

The incident occurred on the R55 in Midrand on Monday afternoon after two ambulance providers were summoned to a scene of an accident involving several vehicles. 

Emer-G-Med said it had dispatched an advanced life-support unit, primary-care ambulance and a paramedic team who on arrival at the scene treated several injured patients. 

"While one of our intermediate life-support members was actively treating a patient, he was viciously assaulted by what appears to have been an ambulance driver of a small ambulance service.

"Our advanced life-support paramedic intervened, removed our ILS member out of harm's way and continued rendering emergency care to injured patients," read Emer-G-Med's statement.

The injured medic, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital after the "unprovoked" attack. 

Emer-G-Med rejected a claim that its employee had stabbed the ambulance worker.

"Our ILS member - who was the victim of an unprovoked and deliberate attack - was taken to hospital and treated for facial lacerations and a ruptured eardrum. He is also undergoing trauma counselling," said Emer-G-Med.

A case of assault was opened with the police by Emer-G-Med, confirmed police spokesperson Capt Steve Malatji.  

The fight was allegedly started by a paramedic belonging to another service, according to the complaint to the police.  

"Apparently, a member from the crew of [another service] started to shout at the guys who were busy helping the injured and they ignored him and kept doing their job. He got frustrated and enraged by their [ignoring him], he insulted them," said Malatji.  

"Still they went on without answering him. Then he hit one of the guys, who then suffered a broken eardrum." 

Attempts to reach the other ambulance service being accused of the attack were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. 

