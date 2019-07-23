Nelson Mandela Bay's Walmer Country Club in R9m debt

Members to decide fate of broke club

The Walmer Country Club has found itself in a massive financial hole, with the 76-year-old institution closing its doors for a few hours on Monday – amid a mounting debt bill of R9m.



On Sunday, club president Mike Creighton said the club would be closed indefinitely...

