Nelson Mandela Bay's Walmer Country Club in R9m debt
Members to decide fate of broke club
The Walmer Country Club has found itself in a massive financial hole, with the 76-year-old institution closing its doors for a few hours on Monday – amid a mounting debt bill of R9m.
On Sunday, club president Mike Creighton said the club would be closed indefinitely...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.