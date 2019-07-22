News

WATCH | New composite bridge at Baakens valley a first for SA

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 22 July 2019

The first-ever composite bridge in South Africa was put into position in the lower Baakens valley in Port Elizabeth on Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial

Most Read

X