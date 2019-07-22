Get 10 free group cricket lessons when you sign up to The Herald Prime or Premium package

Hot on the heels of the Cricket World Cup, and in the spirit of fostering youth appreciation for the sport, The Herald and Weekend Post have partnered with the Port Elizabeth-based Youth Cricket Academy to offer group cricket lessons for those signing up to The Herald prime or premium packages.

Founded by Glenn Bester in 2001, the academy provides a professionally managed and maintained cricket facility, where children can holistically learn to play cricket with the help of professional coaches.

“There was nothing of this sort while I was growing up,” Bester said.

“Through the academy, we offer cricket coaching for those who may not have the opportunities, especially those who are not in a large private school.”

Armed with a lifelong passion for the sport, Bester said getting involved with The Herald and Weekend Post was a way for the academy to help less-fortunate children develop their skills in an enjoyable way.

“Cricket is very popular among the youth.

“There are loads of youngsters playing cricket at school,” he said.

“We are finding though that, after school, the interest of playing cricket is dying out a bit.

“People over the age of 18 find cricket not as interesting as it is for kids.”

The academy’s aim is to improve the skills of young cricketers by harnessing their talents and building their selfconfidence so they not only enjoy the sport, but excel at it.

“Since we started, we have coached more than 17,000 kids,” Bester said.

He and his team offer lessons from Monday to Saturday for children aged three to 18.

The academy has two cricket fields, eight concrete nets and six grass nets.

Situated in River Road, Walmer, it also hosts festivals during the school holidays, birthday parties and team-building, among other activities.

The academy is offering 10 group lessons for a child aged between three and 18, valued at R650, to those who sign up for The Herald’s prime package at R145 a month, or the premium package at R105 a month for 12 months.

Bester said the group lessons catered for no more than five children at a time and ran over 10 weeks.

This offer is available from July 22 to August 14 and only within the distribution area of The Herald and Weekend Post.

It will allow one child to attend 10 group lessons at the Youth Cricket Academy and is only redeemable by active subscriptions.

The group lessons must be redeemed by February 29 2020.

Vouchers are limited and bookings are only available during the academy’s existing schedule.

For more information, see www.heraldlive.co.za/cricket/