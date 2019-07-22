Public service minister Senzo Mchunu says the audits will test whether state employees’ lifestyle is in line with their income

Following revelations at the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture‚ there have been growing calls for all senior government officials to undergo lifestyle audits.

The audits test whether the lifestyle of an employee is in line with that person’s known income stream. The audits will be used to hold accountable those who unduly benefit from the state’s resources and procurement opportunities.

Mchunu said in a written reply to a question from the DA which was published last week that the newly established Public Administration Ethics‚ Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit has identified lifestyle audits as a priority and during its incubation phase will focus on the public service.

The audits will focus on all employees in the public administration‚ including directors-general. However‚ it is not mandated to conduct lifestyle audits on members of the executive‚ which includes members of cabinet and deputy ministers. President Cyril Ramaphosa said previously that in a separate process‚ the entire executive and his cabinet would undergo lifestyle audits.