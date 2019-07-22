Daughter rescues mother from axe-wielding father

A 59-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being rescued by her daughter as her husband allegedly attacked her with an axe.

Vuyisile Masina of Kwa-Thema, on the East Rand, was moved from a local hospital's intensive care unit to a recovery ward yesterday, but was unable to speak to SowetanLIVE.

Her daughter, Malibongwe Vilakazi, 23, yesterday told Sowetan how she wrestled with her stepfather, snatched the axe from him and saved her mother's life.

"I heard my mother scream in the bathroom corridor around 5am on Tuesday. I jumped out of bed and found my stepdad butchering her with an axe. She was bleeding profusely, and the floor was turning into a pool of blood," said Vilakazi.

She said although she was scared, she summoned courage and jumped at the man, reached for the axe and sat on top of him.

Masina then escaped and ran into her bedroom.

"If I was not there, my mother could have died because this man was not just assaulting her, he was killing her," said Vilakazi.