ConCourt orders Mkhwebane to personally pay estimated R900k over Bankorp report

“This court further rejects the Public Protector’s submission that the high court had erred by granting the personal cost orders against her in the absence of the Reserve Bank having sought this order in its founding papers,” said Justice Sisi Khampepe.

“We reject this submission because the public protector had conceded that all the facts which underpinned the high court’s order were set out by the Reserve Bank in its founding papers. Thus this court concludes that the Public Protector had sufficient opportunity to deal with these facts.”

This means Mkhwebane must pay an estimated R900,000 from her own pocket.

Constitutional Court also delivered a heavy blow to Mkhwebane after it found that she acted in bad faith and exceeded boundaries of the scope of her office.

“This court holds that the Public Protector’s entire model of investigation was flawed and that she was not honest about her engagements during the investigation. She failed to engage with parties directly affected by her new remedial action before she published her final report,” Khampepe said.

“This court finds that the Public Protector’s explanation for why she discussed the vulnerability of the Reserve Bank with the State Security Agency was unintelligible. Furthermore, this court holds that the Public Protector failed to explain why she did to disclose any of her meetings with the presidency in the final report or why contrary to her general practise of producing transcripts of all meetings conducted during an investigation, she did not produce transcription of the meetings with the presidency or the SAA,” Khampepe delivered.

However‚ a minority judgment written by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ said he would have granted Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal.

- Additional reporting by Karl Gernetzky and Claudi Mailovich