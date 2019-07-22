Brrr! Snow, gale-force winds, flooding... it's all happening in the next two days
Cold fronts are set to hit South Africa and Lesotho, bringing plummeting temperatures, gale-force winds and possibly snow from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Alert
An alert has been issued for SA, as a large, intense cold front is expected on Tuesday, with possible snow in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Lesotho and southern Free State.
? BREAKING: LARGE & INTENSE COLD FRONT to hit SA Tuesday with snow possible in the W, N & E Cape, Lesotho & southern FS. Early forecast suggests SYSTEM LOSES INTENSITY BEFORE ARRIVAL in GAUTENG WEDNESDAY. pic.twitter.com/S1yzixEw9O— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 21, 2019
Gale-force winds
SA Weather Service reports that strong to gale-force interior winds of 62 to 70km/h are expected over the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Localised flooding is predicted for the Cape Winelands and western parts of the Overberg from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
Snow
Snow is expected to fall in parts of SA and Lesotho, starting on Tuesday, with up to 20cm predicted for interior parts of the Western and Northern Cape.