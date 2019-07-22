Brrr! Snow, gale-force winds, flooding... it's all happening in the next two days

Gale-force winds

SA Weather Service reports that strong to gale-force interior winds of 62 to 70km/h are expected over the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Localised flooding is predicted for the Cape Winelands and western parts of the Overberg from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Snow

Snow is expected to fall in parts of SA and Lesotho, starting on Tuesday, with up to 20cm predicted for interior parts of the Western and Northern Cape.