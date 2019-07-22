News

BCM official dies at airport after trip

PREMIUM
By Malibongwe Dayimani - 22 July 2019

An East London-based woman coming home from an overseas trip died suddenly and mysteriously minutes after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport last week after a two-day flight from Canada...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial

Most Read

X