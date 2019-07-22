BCM official dies at airport after trip
An East London-based woman coming home from an overseas trip died suddenly and mysteriously minutes after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport last week after a two-day flight from Canada...
An East London-based woman coming home from an overseas trip died suddenly and mysteriously minutes after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport last week after a two-day flight from Canada...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.