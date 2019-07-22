Bare Donkin Reserve to become a green oasis

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Donkin Reserve will become just one of several cool oases of shade and greenery as a tree-planting initiative breathes new life into the city to reduce its carbon footprint.

As part of an ongoing partnership between Konica Minolta South Africa and Food & Trees for Africa, Konica Minolta in Port Elizabeth will be planting 601 trees around the metro during July – at the Donkin Reserve, St Dominic’s Priory and 16 other schools, offsetting an estimated 221 tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

The Donkin Reserve, which overlooks the Bay from Belmont Terrace, is home to Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism, historic monuments such as the stone pyramid and the lighthouse, and an installation of art celebrating SA’s democracy.

The prominent hilltop is in an exposed part of the city and has been a windy, barren space in the past.

On Mandela Day, treeplanting ceremonies took place at the Donkin Reserve and at Priory.

Pupils enthusiastically came together to plant 20 trees at their respective schools, and the initiative served to educate the youngsters on the importance of protecting the environment and the benefits of minimising their carbon footprint.

St Dominic’s Priory School principal Father Grant James said: “Educating children about the importance of planting and caring for trees is part of our mission to be faithful stewards of the world that God has gifted us with.”

Mcebisi Ncalu, facilities and area manager for the Mandela Bay Development Agency, which runs the Donkin Reserve, was highly appreciative of the donation.

“Port Elizabeth is known as the windy city, and the trees that have been planted will help create a barrier against the devastation that the force of the wind sometimes brings.”

National marketing co-ordinator for Konica Minolta South Africa, Ritchi Smith said the company was proud to be able to make an environmental contribution to Nelson Mandela Bay and local schools.

“Our partnership with [Food & Trees for Africa] has been going for more than a decade and has enriched community spaces across the country while helping to offset carbon emissions and fight global warming.”

A total of 46,001 trees, including 4,730 bamboo and tree-equivalent spekboom plants, have been planted since the start of the initiative in 2008.

The planting has offset an estimated 16,974 tons of CO2e.

Konica Minolta SA’s ongoing tree donation has reached 908 beneficiary organisations, including 866 schools and 42 community centres, as well as 11,639 homes.

With the programme’s focus on sustainability, 129 community educators have been trained through the tree-planting activities and are now empowered to take the initiative forward across SA.