KZN hospital put on lockdown amid bomb threat

Chaos erupted at a Durban hospital on Sunday following a bomb threat.

The hospital, in Hillcrest, west of Durban, became an active crime scene after reports of a suspicious parcel inside the building.

According to reports, a state of panic was cast over the private hospital as staff were ordered to remain in wards until police arrived at the scene.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said a case was opened.

"Police attended a complaint of a bomb threat at Hillcrest Hospital. A suspicious parcel was searched and it was negative," he said.