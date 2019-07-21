News

KZN hospital put on lockdown amid bomb threat

By Orrin Singh - 21 July 2019
Police have confirmed a bomb scare at a hospital in Hillcrest, west of Durban.
Police have confirmed a bomb scare at a hospital in Hillcrest, west of Durban.
Image: 123RF / Igor Stevanovic

Chaos erupted at a Durban hospital on Sunday following a bomb threat.

The hospital, in Hillcrest, west of Durban, became an active crime scene after reports of a suspicious parcel inside the building.

According to reports, a state of panic was cast over the private hospital as staff were ordered to remain in wards until police arrived at the scene.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said a case was opened.

"Police attended a complaint of a bomb threat at Hillcrest Hospital. A suspicious parcel was searched and it was negative," he said.

Latest Videos

Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids

Most Read

X