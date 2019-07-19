Why the MBDA’s in trouble
Cash woes, no new mandate threaten agency’s existence
With financial woes, the board’s term about to expire and no service delivery agreement in place, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is in serious trouble...
With financial woes, the board’s term about to expire and no service delivery agreement in place, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is in serious trouble...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.