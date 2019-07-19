WATCH | Prayers answered as army hits the street in Cape Town

The soldiers split into groups of armoured vehicles accompanying various police and metro police units as they performed road blocks and raided houses of wanted gangsters.

The streets were filled with excited children mimicking the troops; giving salutes and marching. Mostly, they stared in awe.

They told of how their school holiday was ruined by constant shootings and murders.

"We couldn't go out. They [gangsters] ruined our holiday. The skollies are just shooting everyday, bah bah bah bah bah," said one of the kids, imitating the sound of gunshots.

As evening fell on Thursday, children played in the streets around the military vehicles as troops departed to provide safe passage for a mixture of law enforcement and police units on their way to raid a suspected drug house.

Casting her eyes toward the two-storey structure which stands as a monument to the gains of criminality in the midst of abject poverty, a resident commented: "It's about time."

She was afraid to say more.

As the military vehicle departed from one area a resident ran frantically to reporters.

"They shot here last night. They killed two people in this field here. Six people last week. If you leave, tonight it will be the same," said the resident with an expression of desperation.