WATCH | Mystery as 'more than 1,000' cattle die on KZN farm

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is investigating an incident at a livestock breeder farm near Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in the deaths of several hundred head of cattle.

In a video, which has been shared on social media, footage of dead cattle - estimated to number at least 1,000 - can be seen lying on the ground at a farm.

Two excavators can be seen working in the background, digging trenches.

It is unclear whether these trenches were being dug for the purpose of burying the animals.