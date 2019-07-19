News

Teenager killed in bike crash

By Gareth Wilson - 19 July 2019
The accident happen happened at the Mount Road and Buckingham Road intersection in Mount Croix at about 3:30am on Friday.
A 19-year-old was killed when he lost control of his motorbike and collided into a cement post during the early hours of Friday morning.

John Jeacocks died after colliding into a cement post at the Mount Road and Buckingham Road intersection in Mount Croix at about 3.30am on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said details were unclear and the incident is being investigated.

“Police were alerted to the accident and have opened a culpable homicide investigation,” he said.

“At this stage, the accident response unit will be looking into what happened.”

The family was informed of the accident at the time.

