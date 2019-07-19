Detective changes evidence in trial
Inconsistencies with the testimony of a police officer during a trial-within-a-trial on Thursday emerged during the trial of two men accused of murdering a 29-year-old Jeffreys Bay man...
Inconsistencies with the testimony of a police officer during a trial-within-a-trial on Thursday emerged during the trial of two men accused of murdering a 29-year-old Jeffreys Bay man...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.