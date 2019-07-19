News

Detective changes evidence in trial

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 19 July 2019

Inconsistencies with the testimony of a police officer during a trial-within-a-trial on Thursday emerged during the trial of two men accused of murdering a 29-year-old Jeffreys Bay man...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients

Most Read

X