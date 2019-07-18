Time of tribute, not tears for Nomhle Nkonyeni, says John Kani
“She was talent itself, and while this is a sad time I am not going to cry.”
Venerated South African actor John Kani, who was among the hundreds gathered at the Nongoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, was speaking at the memorial of stage and screen doyen Nomhle Nkonyeni on Wednesday.
Kani, who said it was a time to pay tribute rather than shed tears, said Nkonyeni had been one of the greatest actors in the world.
He told of a time in 1964 when Nkonyeni had invited him to join her and other comrades for rehearsals.
“That day, as I entered the room, I saw Norman Ntshinga, Nomhle Nkonyeni, TK Salamntu, Mike Ngxokolo.
“These are the people who walked the footpath that I am walking today,” he said.
On another occasion, Winston Ntshona and Nkonyeni were going to perform at St Stephen’s in New Brighton – or “Broadway” as they called it – when he received the news of Nkonyeni’s mother’s death.
He said they had been afraid to break the news because they feared that Nkonyeni would not be able to do the play that evening.
“But after a while we agreed that we had to tell her.
“So we went backstage to [break the news], and she said ‘there is nothing I can do now, the show must go on’.
“And that has been the mantra of Nomhle’s career all her life,” Kani said.
“Sometimes you have a talent, sometimes you want and are desperate for a talent!
“Nomhle did not have an abundance of talent. Nomhle was talent itself.”
Among those celebrating the life of Nkonyeni through song, dance, drama and poetic praises were MPL Tony Duba, Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and sports, recreation, arts and culture political head Lehlohonolo Mfana.
Kani’s tribute was followed by an emotional and gripping performance by the Opera House performers.
Their tribute started in song as they made their way onto the stage, where they then played out some of the memories they shared with Nkonyeni, portraying her unique style of mentoring and mothering, and ending with a heartbreaking scene of them saying goodbye to their beloved mother.
National Arts Festival executive producer Nobesuthu Rayi, who was the last to portray Nkonyeni, waved goodbye as she walked away from the group.
The cast could not hold back their tears and the hall was engulfed by silence.
Arts fraternity speaker Xabiso Ngesi, speaking afterwards, said Nkonyeni had not been only a mentor to them: “but also a parent, aunt, grandmother, director and, most importantly, a friend.
It was my dream to leave a legacy behind, I don’t want God to ask me when I get up there what I did with the talent He had given me. He wants me to share that talent and I feel I want to answer my Lord.Nomhle Nkonyeni, April 2019
“Not the spineless kind, but the kind of friend that would sacrifice everything for you.
“Aaaah Mamu Mfethu, Nomhle did not die, she multiplied through theatre practitioners,” Ngesi said.
Bobani said he too had experienced her sharp tongue.
“One day I was in a meeting with the MMC of sports and recreation,” he said.
“During this meeting I could hear that there was some commotion going on outside.
“Shortly after, I was told that there are people who want to see me and they want to see me now.
“She then barged in and said: ‘There’s only one thing that I require from you and that is for you to take care of the children that I am mentoring, and I just want a yes answer and I will be on my way’.”
He said the municipality would not abandon her legacy and everything she had asked to be done would be done.
Nomhle Nkonyeni Legacy Foundation spokesperson Palesa Kadi said the stars had been aligning for Nkonyeni over the past few months.
“From Nomhle receiving the prestigious Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, to having a street named after her and the formation of this organisation – it all happened in God’s time,” Kadi said.
She would continue to uphold Nkonyeni’s legacy.