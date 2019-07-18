Time of tribute, not tears for Nomhle Nkonyeni, says John Kani

“She was talent itself, and while this is a sad time I am not going to cry.”

Venerated South African actor John Kani, who was among the hundreds gathered at the Nongoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, was speaking at the memorial of stage and screen doyen Nomhle Nkonyeni on Wednesday.

Kani, who said it was a time to pay tribute rather than shed tears, said Nkonyeni had been one of the greatest actors in the world.

He told of a time in 1964 when Nkonyeni had invited him to join her and other comrades for rehearsals.

“That day, as I entered the room, I saw Norman Ntshinga, Nomhle Nkonyeni, TK Salamntu, Mike Ngxokolo.

“These are the people who walked the footpath that I am walking today,” he said.

On another occasion, Winston Ntshona and Nkonyeni were going to perform at St Stephen’s in New Brighton – or “Broadway” as they called it – when he received the news of Nkonyeni’s mother’s death.

He said they had been afraid to break the news because they feared that Nkonyeni would not be able to do the play that evening.

“But after a while we agreed that we had to tell her.

“So we went backstage to [break the news], and she said ‘there is nothing I can do now, the show must go on’.

“And that has been the mantra of Nomhle’s career all her life,” Kani said.

“Sometimes you have a talent, sometimes you want and are desperate for a talent!

“Nomhle did not have an abundance of talent. Nomhle was talent itself.”