News

Lies trip up serial litigator

Killik to pursue civil claim after assault case crashes

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 18 July 2019

A serial litigator’s grand story of an assault that launched him 2.5m away left a magistrate a little perplexed as to where his lies ended and the truth began...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
WATCH LIVE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Most Read

X