Johnny Clegg laid to rest in private funeral

Musician Johnny Clegg has been laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

His longtime manager, Roddy Quin, confirmed that Clegg's funeral took place in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He said it was "what Johnny wanted".

Quin confirmed that memorial services were being planned and details would be revealed once he had discussed plans with Clegg's family.

"I can confirm that Johnny Clegg was buried by his family at a small gathering of people, which was his family’s request and his request. We will be making an announcement perhaps at the end of the week about a memorial service, which everybody, the public will be invited to," Quin told SABC.