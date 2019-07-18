Johnny Clegg laid to rest in private funeral
Musician Johnny Clegg has been laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.
His longtime manager, Roddy Quin, confirmed that Clegg's funeral took place in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
He said it was "what Johnny wanted".
Quin confirmed that memorial services were being planned and details would be revealed once he had discussed plans with Clegg's family.
"I can confirm that Johnny Clegg was buried by his family at a small gathering of people, which was his family’s request and his request. We will be making an announcement perhaps at the end of the week about a memorial service, which everybody, the public will be invited to," Quin told SABC.
Meanwhile Johnny Clegg's son, well-known musician Jesse Clegg, has poured his heart out about the pain of coming to terms with his dad's death.
Jesse added his voice to the outpouring of tributes that continue to dominate social media, by sharing how his dad shaped him as a musician and a man.
"You have inspired me both as a musician and as a man, and given me the tools to live a meaningful life. I will miss you deeply and struggle to imagine a world without you. But I am comforted to know that your wisdom and compassion lives on in all of us. Hamba kahle dad, be at peace. You have done so much and we honour you."
