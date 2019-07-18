Body found in Swartkops River

The body of an unidentified man was found in Swartkops river on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the discovery was made at about 4pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a child had spotted the body floating near Strand Street, Swartkops, and alerted a group of nearby fishermen.

“The police were alerted and recovered the body a short while later,” he said.

“The person is an adult male and was fully clothed. At this stage it appears to be drowning but the postmortem will be able to ascertain the cause of death,” he said.

“We suspect that the person has been dead for at least two days.”

Beetge said detectives were working on establishing the man’s identity.

“Anyone who possibly knows his identity is urged to contact the detectives,” he said.

The Swartkops detectives can be reached on 041-408-8341.