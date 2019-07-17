News

WATCH | Fire destroys taxis on Durban property

By Orrin Singh - 17 July 2019
A screenshot from a video shows a taxi on fire at a home in Newlands West, outside Durban, on Tuesday evening.
A screenshot from a video shows a taxi on fire at a home in Newlands West, outside Durban, on Tuesday evening.
Image: Supplied

A fire which broke out shortly before 9pm on Tuesday destroyed three taxis and a truck on a property in Newlands West, outside Durban. 

Divisional commander of eThekwini Fire and Rescue Bruce de Gier said no one was injured.

"Our members received a call about a fire at a property just before 9pm. When they arrived at the scene, four vehicles, which had been parked on the property, were engulfed in flames."

He said the property owner was not at the scene and they were unable to establish who owned the vehicles.

De Gier said the fire was extinguished and there had been minimal damage to the home. 

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police were notified of the incident. However, no case was opened. 

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
WATCH LIVE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Most Read

X