Two Nelson Mandela Bay businesses robbed in two hours

Two businesses were robbed, only two hours apart, in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday afternoon.

The latest incident saw Klinipharm Pharmacy in Cape Road, Newton Park, robbed at about 6.30pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said a suspect entered the pharmacy and held four staff members hostage while demanding money.

“The suspect was later joined by another man. During the robbery one of the staff members was also pistol whipped,” he said.

“The suspects then managed to get access to the safe where they stole a bag of money before running off.”

Rheeder said the security guard gave chase but the men fled on foot in the direction of William Moffett Expressway and are yet to be located.

This comes after a courier company was robbed in Commercial Road, Sidwell, at about 4.30pm.

“A woman walked into the warehouse asking questions about deliveries. While she was talking to a staff member inside the warehouse a man joined her.

"He then went outside and saw two staff loading boxes of cigarettes into the delivery van. The man told the staff that they were being called inside,” he said.

“As soon as the staff entered the warehouse building, the suspect pulled out a firearm and threatened all three workers.”

Rheeder said all three workers were forced to lie on the ground.

“The male and female suspects were then joined by another three men with firearms. A minibus arrived a short while later and another two men with rifles got out of the vehicle.

"While the suspects were loading their getaway vehicle with boxes of cigarettes, the staff were ushered into the office and all their cellphones taken,” he said.

“After the suspects fled, the staff managed to raise the alarm.”

Rheeder said 36 boxes of cigarettes were stolen.

Both robberies are being investigated.