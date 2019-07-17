Redi Tlhabi scoffs at Zuma's claims to Zondo that she's making a rape-trial movie

Veteran radio broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi has reacted to claims by former president Jacob Zuma that she is working on a film about his rape trial.

Zuma, who was acquitted on charges of rape in 2007, started his much-awaited testimony before the Zondo commission on Monday.

He claimed that Tlhabi was a "spy" and there had been a "co-ordinated attempt to assassinate" his character, including branding him a rapist.

Zuma said some of the "spies" had given authors information to write books about him.

"The movie Redi Tlhabi is making is being done in the US and is named Raped by Power," Zuma told the commission.