Port Elizabeth man dies in smallholding house fire

Naidu said Dwyer’s wife, son and daughter woke to the smell of fire.

“They got up and saw fire coming from one of the bedrooms. They tried to assist but got out of the house as the flames spread,” she said.

“The fire department arrived a short while later but the fire had already spread to the rest of the house.”

Naidu said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

“We are awaiting the fire department report to determine the exact cause of the blaze. No foul play is suspected,” she said.

An inquest case is under investigation.