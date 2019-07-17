Mpumalanga nine died on first day of new jobs

Emotions ran high at the Middelburg government mortuary where the families of eight of the nine people who died in a road crash arrived to have DNA samples taken for the identification process of the burnt bodies.

The crash victims died on Friday on the N11, the day they all started work at a coal mine in the Mpumalanga town.

MEC for community safety, security and liaison Gabisile Shabalala said the process would take two weeks to finalise as it needed blood samples from relatives for conclusive DNA results.

"We have spoken to the forensic investigators to try to speed up the process of identification of the deceased. This process will take about two weeks to finish, therefore we will know when the deceased will be laid to rest."

The eight victims have been identified as Majahonke Madonsela, 33, Mduduzi Mundalamo, 30, Bafana Shabangu, 34, Handsome Rasimphi, 27, Fano Chiya, 35, Mthunzi Nkosi, 35, Abel Pitso, 38, and Jones Tshukudu, 37. The ninth person's identity has not been verified.

Madonsela's mother Martha Nzinisa told Sowetan on the day of the crash, she waited for him to come home so they could celebrate the news that he had found a new job.