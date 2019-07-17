Evasive Zuma sings same tune

Former president Jacob Zuma ducked and dived on his second day of testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, saying he knew nothing about his business friends the Guptas allegedly offering a former MP a ministerial position.

Looking relaxed, he often replied: “I know nothing about it” and “I can’t comment” when presented with witness testimony implicating him.

Zuma’s testimony was briefly halted after his lawyers complained he was being cross-examined rather than allowed to present his evidence.

He faced two lines of questioning relating to evidence given to the commission by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) boss Themba Maseko.

Mentor claimed previously she had been taken to the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home in 2010 on the presumption she would be meeting Zuma.

She testified that, while at the house, Ajay Gupta offered her the public enterprises minister position in exchange for doing the family’s bidding once she entered cabinet.

She said when she became agitated, Zuma appeared from the next room and ushered her out of the house. Maseko told the commission Zuma may have played a part in having him axed as he would not comply with the Guptas’ requests to redirect the GCIS’s advertising budget to their media companies.

Zuma said the Gupta brothers had nothing to do with deciding government appointments, and no knowledge of who would be axed from his administration.

“Ajay Gupta was not part of government, he was not part of people who would be consulted . . . he should not have known,” Zuma said.

Asked if his relationship with the Guptas warranted Ajay to suggest who to appoint to the cabinet, Zuma said: “No, not at all.

“He had nothing to do with what happens in government.”

He denied he had been at the Gupta residence when Mentor was present or that he had instructed then minister in the presidency Collins Chabane to have Maseko removed.

Maseko had told the commission he was driving to North West in November 2010 when he received a call from Ajay Gupta, demanding he meet with managers at The New Age newspaper the next day to discuss redirecting government advertising spend to the family’s media asset.

“At this point, he [Ajay] told me I was being unco-operative and that he was going to speak to my senior in government, who would sort me out and replace me with people who would co-operate with him,” Maseko said.

Zuma said the Guptas never discussed their media interests’ financials with him and that he never instructed the minister to remove or transfer Maseko.

“I discussed the fact that he would like to transfer Maseko – I think there was an issue between the two of them, I can’t remember the details,” he said.

Commission evidence leader Paul Pretorius asked if the Guptas enjoyed government support for their paper and Zuma replied, “I don’t know.”

But the day began with a startling claim by Zuma that his life had been threatened after his first appearance before the inquiry on Monday.

“Yesterday night, between 7pm and 8pm, my PA from the ANC side was phoned by a person she does not know.

“This person said she must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him and his children, and some people around him,” Zuma said.

His testimony continues.