Treat all kings and queens equally: Mandla Mandela

ANC MP Mandla Mandela has called for equal treatment of all kings and queens in South Africa.

The grandson of former president Nelson Mandela said it was not fair that the state spent millions to help the Ingonyama Trust of the Zulu kingdom but was not doing the same for other kingdoms.

“Let us ensure that all kings and queens of our land are treated equally as far as the transaction of taxpayer funds is concerned. And this is in reference to the Ingonyama Trust.

“We would like to ensure that if we are to spend taxpayers' monies, they go to assist all kings and queens throughout the country. In doing so, we shall indeed bring hope and a new dawn to our people,” he said.

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is the sole trustee of all land that falls under the Ingonyama Trust.

Mandela, himself a traditional leader, was speaking during a budget vote debate on agriculture, rural development and land reform on Tuesday.

He is also the chairman of the portfolio committee on rural development and land reform, to which the Ingonyama Trust board accounts.