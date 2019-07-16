Social media call for lozenges as Jacob Zuma's testimony goes global

While in the hot seat at the commission of inquiry into state capture, former president Jacob Zuma still held his spot as one of the most talked-about South Africans on social media.

It was no surprise that the sentiments were mostly negative.

Acumen Media's analysis of trending topics on social media found that 53.3% of the posts, mentions or comments on Zuma were negative.

"Many commented that Zuma's convenient amnesia and use of the term 'I don't know' left social media irritated.

"The constant clearing of his throat also called for sponsors like Strepsils or drinking games as the nation poked fun at Zuma," Acumen Media analyst Tonya Khoury told TimesLIVE.

Despite the negative sentiment, Zuma supporters were out in full force with uBaba being the biggest word on social media on Monday as well as on Tuesday morning.