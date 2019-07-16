SA is making great strides in fight against HIV/Aids, says UN report

SA is making huge advances in the fight against the HIV/Aids epidemic.

That's according to UNAids, which launched its global Aids update report in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

"SA, for example, has made huge advances and has successfully reduced new HIV infections by more than 40% and Aids-related deaths by around 40% since 2010," said UNAids.

But the global body warned that there was still a long way to go in eastern and southern Africa, the region most affected by HIV.

The report found that there were "worrying increases" in new infections in eastern Europe and Central Asia (29%), in the Middle East and North Africa (10%).

The report, launched by UNAids executive director Gunilla Carlson together with deputy president David Mabuza, contains details of local community programmes that can quicken the pace of the response to HIV.

Eshowe was chosen for the launch of the global report because it surpassed UNAids targets before the 2020 global deadline thanks to a community project run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).