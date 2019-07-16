SA is making great strides in fight against HIV/Aids, says UN report
SA is making huge advances in the fight against the HIV/Aids epidemic.
That's according to UNAids, which launched its global Aids update report in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
"SA, for example, has made huge advances and has successfully reduced new HIV infections by more than 40% and Aids-related deaths by around 40% since 2010," said UNAids.
But the global body warned that there was still a long way to go in eastern and southern Africa, the region most affected by HIV.
The report found that there were "worrying increases" in new infections in eastern Europe and Central Asia (29%), in the Middle East and North Africa (10%).
The report, launched by UNAids executive director Gunilla Carlson together with deputy president David Mabuza, contains details of local community programmes that can quicken the pace of the response to HIV.
Eshowe was chosen for the launch of the global report because it surpassed UNAids targets before the 2020 global deadline thanks to a community project run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
SA Deputy President David Mabuza launching the UNAIDS global AIDS update in the town of Eshowe in KZN @TimesLIVE #UNAIDSGlobalreport pic.twitter.com/jtEEtCUa4m— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) July 16, 2019
In 2014, UNAids launched the 90–90–90 targets with the aim to diagnose 90% of all HIV-positive persons, provide antiretroviral therapy for 90% of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for 90% of those treated by 2020.
Mabuza told the large gathering at the King Dinuzulu stadium: "As SA, we take the fight against HIV very serious as our country has the world’s largest epidemic, with an estimated 20% of people living with HIV globally resident in SA, therefore we have a challenge that we must confront."
Mabuza said statistics showed that poor people had the highest risk.
"We acknowledge that unless we deal decisively with the challenges of unemployment, poverty, gender-based violence, substance abuse and poor housing, among others, we will not be able to heal our society.
"The success of the work done by Doctors without Borders here at Eshowe reminds us of the social capital vested in our communities. This social capital needs to be harnessed to help guide the response," Mabuza said.
He praised the people of Eshowe for opening their homes to the doctors for treatment and testing.