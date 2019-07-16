'Masoyi Monster' stays behind bars as probe into 'serial killer' goes on

Julius Mndawe - the alleged "Masoyi Monster" - was remanded in custody after appearing briefly in court on Tuesday in connection with five murders in Mpumalanga.

The suspected serial killer, who was arrested earlier in July, is suspected of being behind the deaths of four women and a 15-year-old girl between January 2018 and May 2019.

He was arrested after being traced to his home outside Hazyview.

Mndawe first appeared in court two weeks ago in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old woman in May.

Police said while in custody he allegedly confessed to more murders. At the weekend he pointed out the whereabouts of more bodies.