Marlon Daniels accused of assaulting his bodyguard

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels is facing a charge of assault after allegedly assaulting his bodyguard in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An altercation started after Daniels realised the two municipal security officers stationed outside his house did not have firearms.

Bongani Fusa, who opened the case against Daniels, was guarding his home along with an unnamed female officer following death threats against the councillor and his family.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder confirmed that a case of assault had been opened at Gelvandale Police Station.

“Shortly before midnight an argument ensured and the suspect (Daniels) allegedly pulled him (Fusa) out of the car and pushed him around,” he said,

Asked for other details, Rheeder said the matter was subject to investigation.

Daniels said in June he received threatening phone calls the night before a council meeting and told to vote in favour of the budget or he and his family would be harmed.

The municipality immediately dispatched security to guard him and his family at his northern areas home.

Daniels denied assaulting Fusa, saying he had opened his door and “pulled him out” because he believed he “served no purpose” without a firearm.

“What is he doing at my house, in the middle of serious threats against me and my family, without a firearm?

“I cannot take kindly to having useless and unarmed security guards at my place,” Daniels said.

This is a developing story.