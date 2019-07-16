It’s all a conspiracy – Jacob Zuma
Former president strikes defiant tone at state capture inquiry
His enemies had plotted to bring him down and he had never broken the law with the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Zuma struck a defiant tone at the inquiry in Johannesburg, saying he was the victim of a “character assassination” by enemies who had tried to get rid of him for more than 20 years.
In an often rambling monologue, he accused unnamed foreign intelligence agencies and spies of working against him, adding: “I have survived attempts to kill me.”
Zuma, 77, was testifying for the first time at the inquiry after previous witnesses gave damning evidence against him.
“I have been vilified, alleged to be the king of corrupt people,” he said.
“I have been given every other name.
“There has been a drive to remove me from the scene ... a conspiracy against me.”
Led by Judge Raymond Zondo, the probe is investigating a web of deals involving government officials, the wealthy Gupta family, and state-owned companies.
“I never did any ... breaking the law with this family – never,” Zuma said.
“This commission from my understanding was really created to have me coming here and perhaps to find things on me.”
Dismissing the term “state capture”, he said it was impossible for one family to corrupt the government, parliament and the judiciary.
“It’s an exaggeration, it is meant to enhance this narrative against Zuma,” he said.
“There have been people sent from outside the country to come and kill me, but I have been patient, not saying a thing, but I have been provoked to the last degree.”
Zuma also hinted that he could spill the beans on ANC comrades who had spoken out against him.
“I’ve been respectful to comrades, maybe I’ve reached a point where that must take a back seat.”
Asked about Zuma’s comments, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party would give the inquiry space to do its work.
“The ANC is not on trial here,” Mabe said.
There was a string of non-recollections and memory gaps when the evidence leaders put questions to Zuma.
He could not seem to recall the contents of a phone call, or that he had even made one, to former Government Communication and Information System boss Themba Maseko in 2010.
In the call, allegedly made on the same day Maseko was due to meet members of the Gupta family, Zuma is said to have instructed him to “help” the Guptas.
At the meeting, Ajay Gupta is said to have instructed Maseko to direct GCIS’s entire R600m media advertising budget into the family’s media interests, which he refused to do.
Asked if he had anything to do with arranging the meeting between Maseko and Ajay Gupta, Zuma said ‘no’.
He also could not remember calling Maseko.
“I don’t remember because I normally called the director-generals, particularly this one, to discuss a number of issues.
“I can’t remember making this call. It is natural that they [the Guptas] would want to talk to him.
“I don’t think there was anything out of the ordinary,” Zuma said.
“If such a call is made would that call have moved away from the normal procedures?
“Would trying to compel the DG to be a wrong thing?
“I had nothing to do with this discussion with Maseko ... I’m sure Gupta can explain better.”
This formed the first official line of questioning by the commission into the allegations levelled against Zuma.
The commission is expected to continue from this point when it resumes with his testimony at 10am on Tuesday.
But Zuma’s memory seemed to have served him better in his lengthy opening address to the commission earlier on Monday when he spent three hours detailing what he believed to be an almost 30-year-long “character assassination” campaign to have him ousted from leadership positions in the ANC and government.
He said as the ANC’s chief of intelligence in the early 1990s, he received a report saying there were three intelligence organisations, two foreign and one local, that had met and plotted “a process of character assassination against Zuma”.
Zuma said this was done because he had information on spies within the ANC.
He alleged that one of these spies was former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who served in Zuma’s administration as minister of public services and administration.
Ramatlhodi previously told the commission that Zuma “auctioned the country” to the Gupta family.
In a snide comment, Zuma asked whether he had auctioned Table Mountain or Johannesburg while he was president.
“What made comrade Ngoako behave the way he did here, saying that I have auctioned the country?
“He’s carrying out an instruction. [He] was recruited while he was a student in Lesotho to be a spy,” Zuma said.
“I’ve known for many years what he is but I have never shown it because I thought he will change.”
Zuma blamed the so-called plot to have him ousted for all the major controversies that plagued his presidency, including the arms deal case, the upgrades to his Nkandla homestead, and most recently allegations of state capture and his relationship with the Guptas.
“I’ve had a problem that this is not said that this is a commission for corruption, why do you call it state capture?
“Does it mean the judges are captured? Is government captured? Is parliament captured?
“It’s an exaggeration. It is meant to enhance this narrative against Zuma,” he said.
So desperate is this plot, according to Zuma, that there were numerous failed attempts on his life.
“Just recently there was a function in Durban where the maskandis wanted to fill the stadium.
“Some of those people planned to murder me inside the stadium.
“I know them. They planned to murder me.
“What saved my life is because I did not go there. This is an attempt on my life.
“There’s been people sent from outside the country to come and kill me but I have been patient, not saying a thing,” Zuma said. “Perhaps it is important that before I die I tell the story.
“The plan to kill me in Durban was very detailed.
“It involved people who are suicidal bombers from outside.
“For me, the matter is bigger than it meets the eye.”
But amid the many claims he placed before the commission, Zuma also admitted to being the mastermind behind the Guptas’ media propaganda machine, The New Age newspaper and the ANN7 television station.
“If people could complain and say I abused them [the Guptas], that one I could plead guilty.
“I then one day having known that we have been trying to have businesses that are progressive, in trying to have a media that is alternative, I then said to them – making a suggestion – that can you try a media business because we are comrades, we need an alternative voice.
“Is it possible that you could establish a newspaper?” he said.
“They had never thought of the idea. They finally said I think it’s a good idea.
“They came back to say now they decided they wanted to establish a newspaper.
“Once they agreed, I then thought it would be important for me to make one person aware of this, [ANC national chair] Gwede Mantashe.
“I said I have talked to this comrade for them to do their business and they seem to be warm to the idea.
“I also informed the DSG [Jessie Duarte] about this.”
Zuma admitted that he had even suggested the name for the newspaper.
“When they were moving forward they then said ‘can you help, give us a name, we don’t know what to call this newspaper’,” he said.
“They loved this name The New Age, and that’s how the paper was named.
“They established the newspaper, started work, we were very happy. When this paper was operating, I then said to them this is very successful, what about a TV channel.
“I suggested the paper to them, I suggested the TV channel ...
“I know that people who had problems had a lot to say about this, I thought it was a very good thing that they did, there was no law broken there.
“This was a normal kind of interaction.”
The Indian-born Gupta brothers – Ajay, Atul and Rajesh – have left South Africa and are now based in Dubai.
They also deny any wrongdoing.
Natasha Mazzone, of the DA, said Zuma was trying to whitewash serious allegations.
“The fact that we’ve heard a conspiracy theory dating back to 1990 is proof that the real truth is going to take a long time to extract,” she said.
Rudie Heyneke, from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said the inquiry could find it difficult to pin much on Zuma because he had “always been careful to stay a layer or two away from the action”.