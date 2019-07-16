It’s all a conspiracy – Jacob Zuma

His enemies had plotted to bring him down and he had never broken the law with the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Zuma struck a defiant tone at the inquiry in Johannesburg, saying he was the victim of a “character assassination” by enemies who had tried to get rid of him for more than 20 years.

In an often rambling monologue, he accused unnamed foreign intelligence agencies and spies of working against him, adding: “I have survived attempts to kill me.”

Zuma, 77, was testifying for the first time at the inquiry after previous witnesses gave damning evidence against him.

“I have been vilified, alleged to be the king of corrupt people,” he said.

“I have been given every other name.

“There has been a drive to remove me from the scene ... a conspiracy against me.”

Led by Judge Raymond Zondo, the probe is investigating a web of deals involving government officials, the wealthy Gupta family, and state-owned companies.

“I never did any ... breaking the law with this family – never,” Zuma said.

“This commission from my understanding was really created to have me coming here and perhaps to find things on me.”

Dismissing the term “state capture”, he said it was impossible for one family to corrupt the government, parliament and the judiciary.

“It’s an exaggeration, it is meant to enhance this narrative against Zuma,” he said.

“There have been people sent from outside the country to come and kill me, but I have been patient, not saying a thing, but I have been provoked to the last degree.”

Zuma also hinted that he could spill the beans on ANC comrades who had spoken out against him.

“I’ve been respectful to comrades, maybe I’ve reached a point where that must take a back seat.”

Asked about Zuma’s comments, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party would give the inquiry space to do its work.

“The ANC is not on trial here,” Mabe said.