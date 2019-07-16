It's a blackboard jungle out there as vandals target Western Cape schools

Two Western Cape schools were burgled or vandalised every day in 2018 — and the first half of 2019 has been worse.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said incidents were up by 24% so far this year, with 471 schools targeted between January and the end of June.

“Incidents are not confined to the Cape metro. A school in George, for example, has reported 10 incidents of burglary and vandalism this year. Other schools in Paarl, Langebaan and Laingsburg have reported eight incidents,” she said.

Even school security guards are at risk. “Of the 42 schools vandalised this past school holiday, 24 had been provided with holiday security,” said Schäfer. “In May this year, a security guard at Woodlands Secondary [in Mitchells Plain] was murdered while he was at work. Three other schools have also reported assaults on security guards this year.”