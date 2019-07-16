IFP councillor and child shot while driving on N2

An Inkatha Freedom Party councillor and his 11-year-old child were shot while travelling on the N2 freeway towards KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

"It is alleged that at 7am this morning the victim was travelling on the N2 freeway towards KwaDukuza with his family, when he was attacked by unknown suspects.

"Shots were fired towards them and they sustained injuries. An eleven-year-old child sustained an injury in the leg, and the victim was injured in the neck," said police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

KwaDukuza mayor Dolly Govender confirmed that the victim was councillor Aubrey Baardman.

She said that while details were still sketchy, it was believed the injured Baardman had managed to drive himself to the nearest municipal office for help.

"Information at our disposal is that after he was shot, he was able to drive to one of the municipal offices, Lavoipierre Building. Luckily, his condition was not critical at the time he arrived at Lavoipierre."

"The KwaDukuza municipality crime prevention unit officers immediately escorted the Baardman family to a local hospital," Govender said.

She said further details on the shooting would be shared once police had concluded an investigation.