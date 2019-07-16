EC boy, 10, killed in tragic schoolyard accident

A 10-year-old pupil from Lusikisiki Village Junior School died from serious head injuries after a tree branch fell on him on the school grounds during break time on Monday.

According to the provincial department of education, Asenathi Gani was among other two Grade 6 boys who were playing under the gumtree when the branch came down on them.

Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told DispatchLIVE that the three injured pupils were rushed to St Elizabeth's Mission Hospital where Asenathi had to be airlifted to Mthatha Hospital.

"Asenathi later died due to the seriousness of his head injuries," said Mtima. One of the injured pupils had to have his middle finger amputated and the other sustained injuries on his left shoulder, both have since been discharged from hospital.

Mtima said a team of 10 social workers have been sent to the school to offer counseling to the teachers and pupils who were left traumatized after witnessing the incident.

"The education MEC, Fundile Gade has sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to both learners who survived the tragic incident," said Mtima.