Angry residents gather for trial of alleged 'Facebook' serial killer

Scores of angry residents have descended on the magistrate's court at Masoyi, near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, baying for the blood of an alleged serial killer.

The 25-year-old suspect, who appeared briefly in court last week, was arrested in connection with the murder of four women and a teenager.

Police initially arrested him for the murder of a 24-year-old woman in May. He had met the woman on Facebook.

It was while doing a search of his home for the woman's body - which he had buried near a pit toilet - that he allegedly pointed out the places where he had buried his four other victims. Two of them were buried under a concrete floor which he had been renovating.