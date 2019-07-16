Angel of mercy weaves magic for homeless to rest their weary heads
Caregiver transforms plastic bags into sleeping mats
A night of insomnia surprisingly gave rise to a fresh perspective on how to help the homeless for Port Elizabeth-born caregiver and house mother at Lake Farm Centre, Suzette Hendricks...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.