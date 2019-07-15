Two escape empty-handed in Linton Grange hijacking

A Port Elizabeth woman managed to escape unscathed after two hijackers threw her out of her car outside Pick n Pay in Primrose Square, Linton Grange, on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the centre's carpark after 2pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said details were sketchy as a witness statement still had to be taken.

“The woman had just parked when two men approached her. One of the men stood in front of the vehicle while the other went to the driver’s door. Realising what was happening, the woman managed to sit on her car keys,” Rheeder said.

“The one suspect managed to threaten her and force her out of the vehicle. The one suspect then told the woman to walk across the car park and not look back.”

Rheeder said the woman ran and while getting away, tried to call her husband for help.

“They started the car and managed to move it a short distance when a nearby witness sped towards the car and blocked it in. The suspects then stalled the car and could not start it again,” he said.

“In a panic, they jumped out and fled.”

The case is under investigation.