WATCH | IPTS ticket thief captured on video
A man who walked brazenly into the offices of Spectrum Alert managed to stuff his pockets with bus tickets worth R5,600 before calmly leaving...
A man who walked brazenly into the offices of Spectrum Alert managed to stuff his pockets with bus tickets worth R5,600 before calmly leaving...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.