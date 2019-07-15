News

Ex-footballer Marc Batchelor shot dead in suspected hit

By Nico Gous - 15 July 2019
Former Bafana Bafana striker Marc Batchelor was killed in an apparent hit outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night.
Former Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns striker Marc Batchelor was shot dead in a suspected hit on Monday evening near his home in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said two men on a motorcycle shot Batchelor “before he could drive into his premises at Olivedale after 6pm”.

Dlamini confirmed that Batchelor was the victim in the shooting, and that the retired footballer's family had been informed.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified.”

When TimesLIVE phoned a number belonging to Batchelor's brother, Warren, a woman answered and said the family was still at the scene and "trying to deal with what happened".

Pictures of the scene show at least seven bullet holes in the car's window, and at least one other bullet hole in the driver's door panel.

