Councillor living in fear after mob attack

Angry residents torch, vandalise Ward 55 man’s Motherwell home

PREMIUM
By Siyamtanda Capa - 15 July 2019

A Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor fears for his life after his house in Motherwell was torched and vandalised by angry residents on Friday...

