'James Small collapsed naked in a sex club the night of his death' - report

A judicial inquest has been opened into the death of former Springbok player James Small following allegations that he was found naked and unconscious in a sex club before being rushed to hospital, Rapport newspaper revealed on Sunday.

Citing several sources who did not want to be named, the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper said a woman arrived at Life Bedford Gardens hospital in Bedfordview around midnight on Tuesday with a naked Small in the car.

The woman told hospital staff the man in the car was a client of her club and was too heavy to put into a wheelchair, and that a hospital bed needed to be taken outside to the car.

Nurses apparently scrambled to put a blanket to cover Small's nakedness.

It is alleged that he had collapsed at The Harem club in Bedfordview which, according to its Facebook page, is a "gentleman's club that caters for every need".

It describes itself as an "adult entertainment service".

The club is about a kilometre from the Life Bedford Gardens hospital.