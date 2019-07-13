Increase in eFiling uptake in first two weeks of tax season

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) experienced a 5% increase in the uptake of eFiling in the first two weeks of the 2019 tax season.

Sars said that as of Friday July 12, it had received more than 456,000 personal income tax submissions via eFiling compared to last year and over 36,600 submissions via the Sars MobiApp.

“Sars has put in place wi-fi at its branches to convert taxpayers to these two revamped digital channels, eFiling and the Sars MobiApp, in an effort to further improve the uptake of these two digital channels,” it said.

Sars reminded taxpayers that submissions at Sars branches would be accepted between August 1 and October 31, while eFilers and MobiApp users had until December 4.

“Sars is aware that some taxpayers are experiencing challenges with the payment of refunds, and the inspection, verification or audit processes. Sars apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the revenue service added.