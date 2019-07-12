Port Elizabeth man on the run for 16 years arrested
A man wanted for a burglary in the Bethelsdorp area 16 years ago was arrested during a series of raids that started on Thursday night.
Three more suspects were also arrested during the raids.
The raids started at 10pm on Thursday and ended at 5am on Friday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a man was arrested for a burglary in 2003.
"Another was arrested for a burglary in 2016. Detectives also managed to arrested a hijacking and armed robbery suspect as well as another man linked to a Walmer burglary last year.”
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old alleged gangster was arrested at 10am on Thursday after he tried to flee from police.
Naidu said the man fled when he spotted the police in Van Niekerk Street, Bethelsdorp.
“A chase ensured and the man was caught behind a nearby house. During the chase, he threw a revolver into an outside toilet,” she said.
“The firearm was recovered and he was detained.”
Naidu said the man had since been connected to a gang-related shooting in Melkbos Street in West End, Bethelsdorp, on Tuesday.
“Two people were walking in the street and he allegedly opened fire at them, No one was injured but a case was opened,” she said.
Naidu said the revolver was linked to the 169 firearms missing from East Cape Gun Traders, a gun shop owned by Anthony Lombard, 79, which is run from his house in Charlo.
Lombard is under criminal investigation after police found 169 guns missing from the store’s vault during an inspection sparked from a police shoot-out.
In January, police shut the shop down and confiscated 359 guns belonging to the company and private owners who had booked their weapons in.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday and Monday.