Port Elizabeth man on the run for 16 years arrested

A man wanted for a burglary in the Bethelsdorp area 16 years ago was arrested during a series of raids that started on Thursday night.

Three more suspects were also arrested during the raids.

The raids started at 10pm on Thursday and ended at 5am on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a man was arrested for a burglary in 2003.

"Another was arrested for a burglary in 2016. Detectives also managed to arrested a hijacking and armed robbery suspect as well as another man linked to a Walmer burglary last year.”

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old alleged gangster was arrested at 10am on Thursday after he tried to flee from police.

Naidu said the man fled when he spotted the police in Van Niekerk Street, Bethelsdorp.

“A chase ensured and the man was caught behind a nearby house. During the chase, he threw a revolver into an outside toilet,” she said.

“The firearm was recovered and he was detained.”