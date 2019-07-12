Port Elizabeth court hears money thief’s tale of misery
A businessman’s raw grief – first at having watched a burning building crumble onto his young son, and later an attempt to take his own life due to his depression – were laid bare in a Port Elizabeth court just before he was sentenced for theft on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.